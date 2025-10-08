Queen named UK’s most played rock act of the 21st century

Photo of QUEEN and Roger TAYLOR and Freddie MERCURY and Brian MAY and John DEACON, Posed studio group portrait L-R Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Queen has been named the U.K.'s most played rock act of the 21st century by the music rights organization PPL.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers earned the honor with 400 million seconds, or the equivalent of 12 1/2 years, of continuous play on U.K. radio and TV over the past century.

When it comes to Queen songs, “A Kind of Magic,” the title track of their 1986 album, is their most played track of the 21st century. That's followed by “I Want To Break Free,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Radio Ga-Ga” and “Somebody To Love.”

“Astounding news!” Queen’s Brian May says. “Bearing in mind that most of Queen’s major works were done in the 20th century, it’s amazing to top a 21st century list. Big thanks to all our fans.”

The list was released in honor of the U.K.’s upcoming National Album Day on Oct. 18. Landing just behind Queen on the list is David Bowie, with U2, Oasis and Fleetwood Mac rounding out the top five.

Other artists in the top 10 include The Rolling Stones at #7 and The Police at #8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.