Queen selling rings made from Roger Taylor’s personal cymbals

By Jill Lances

Queen is offering fans a chance to get their hands on something pretty unique. The band is selling what they are calling a "Taylored" Spinner Cymbal Ring, made of sterling silver and featuring an outer spinning band constructed from one of drummer Roger Taylor's personal cymbals.

Each ring is individually numbered and features the “Jolly Roger” logo on the inside. It is also engraved with “hearing secret harmonies” in Taylor’s handwriting, comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Taylor and a photo of the drummer taken by his daughter.

The ring will be available for preorder starting May 30, with the item shipping by July 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

