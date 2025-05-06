Queen set to release remastered debut album, 'Queen I', in Dolby Atmos

Queen is once again revisiting their 1973 self-titled debut album.

Last year the band reissued a remastered version of the album, retitled Queen I, as part of an expanded collector's edition box set, and now they're releasing the album in Dolby Atmos for the very first time.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced that Queen I will be released as a limited edition Dolby Atmos Audiophile Blu-ray on June 13.

"I'm particularly excited about this new Dolby Atmos version of what we now call Queen I," Queen's Brian May, who executive produced the project with bandmate Roger Taylor, shares. "There are now a few nice adventurous Easter eggs in there, which those who know the album intimately will hopefully enjoy. Nobody has ever heard our first album quite like this!"

Taylor adds, “At last we get our first album to sound as we imagined it should sound ... phew!”

The Queen I Dolby Atmos Audiophile Blu-ray is available for preorder now.

Released in October, the Queen I expanded collector's edition box set featured six CDs and one LP, with 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes. It included the original album with a new track listing, along with its originally intended running order, and the addition of "Mad the Swine," a song that was absent from the 1973 release. There were also alternative takes, demos and rare live tracks.

