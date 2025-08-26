Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ named greatest song of all time in new UK poll

Folks in the U.K. sure do love their Queen, specifically "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The U.K. radio network Gold Radio recently polled its listeners to uncover the greatest song of all time, with Queen's 1975 classic landing at #1.

"Wow. Yet again, you lovely people have remembered Bo Rhap with maximum fondness!" Queen's Brian May says. "Thanks Gold Radio listeners! Much appreciated by us!"

Coming in at #2 on the list of the top 300 songs is the Eagles’ "Hotel California." Simon & Garfunkel’s "Bridge Over Troubled Water" is #3, Elvis Presley’s "The Wonder of You" is #4 and John Lennon’s "Imagine" is #5.

And while The Beatles did not land in the top five, they were well represented on the list, with 20 tracks landing in the top 300, the most of any artist. Their highest-charting song was "Hey Jude" at #8.

