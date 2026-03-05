Queen’s Brian May announces special London event for 'Queen II' reissue

Queen guitarist Brian May is set to headline a special event in connection with the upcoming reissue of the band's sophomore album, Queen II.

Queen II - Queen's Masterstroke – More than Remastered! is taking place March 26 in London, although an exact location wasn't revealed. Fans who preorder the album will be in the running to win a chance to attend, and the event will stream live on May's Instagram account.

"I wish it were big place so we could invite you all ... but this is very intimate," May writes on Instagram, "except it will hopefully connect all around the world through my live and lovely Instagram channel."

Queen II Collector's Edition, dropping March 27, is a five-CD and two-LP box set, featuring the 2026 mix of the album, along with a whole host of bonus material.

Extras include previously unheard outtakes and demos, live tracks, radio sessions and what’s described as “intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the recording studio.” The set also features a 112-page book with previously unseen photos, handwritten lyrics and more.

In addition to Queen II Collector's Edition, the reissue will be released as a two-CD deluxe edition and on one-LP vinyl.

