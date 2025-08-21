Queen’s Brian May collaborates with The Struts on new version of their song 'Could Have Been Me'

Queen's Brian May is teaming with The Struts on a new version of the U.K. band's breakout hit "Could Have Been Me," which is due out Sept. 3. You can presave it now and check out a teaser video streaming on YouTube.

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller says he’s "absolutely ecstatic" about collaborating with May, who he calls his "hero."

"This song is all about seizing your dreams and living life to the fullest, no matter the obstacles," Spiller says. "It's a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire. Collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realized, and I can't wait for you all to feel the energy and inspiration behind it."

"Working with Luke and The Struts has been a joyous journey for me," May adds. "I became obsessed with this great song ever since I was inspired by the original version and felt an uncontrollable urge to mess with it! It carries a great positive message for rebellious kids of all ages. And, together, WE ROCK!!"

"Could Have Been Me" was released in 2013 in the U.K. before it became a hit in the U.S. in 2015 and appears on the band's debut album, Everybody Wants. It was later featured in the 2021 animated movie Sing 2.

