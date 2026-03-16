Queen’s Brian May makes surprise appearance at Benson Boone’s Birmingham show

Brian May and Benson Boone pose backstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Queen’s Brian May made a surprise appearance during pop star Benson Boone’s set at the 2025 Coachella Festival in Indio, California, and he did again at Boone's Sunday concert in Birmingham, England.

May came out during Boone's encore, joining him on guitar for Queen classics "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions," as well as Boone's hit track "Beautiful Things."

"While (sic) lotta fun with Benson Boone last night," May wrote on Instagram. "His show is sensational - I just provided a little icing on the cake."

May added, "Gotta say pure fun and adrenaline are just one reason I wanna spend my weekend in Birmingham." He then went on to explain several other reasons, including it being a "big challenge to step into this massive production and deliver," noting he likes to be challenged "even though it makes me nervous."

He wrote that Boone’s band is incredible and that the singer "is not only an awesome performer but one of the most genuine, thoughtful and generous people I've ever met." Plus, May explained that his appearance “was a chance for my grandchildren to share a moment and experience what my life has been like."

May praised Boone for returning to the U.K. for just one show to fulfill a promise to fans after he had to cancel a show three months prior due to vocal issues.

He also said he was thrilled by the reaction of the crowd.

"To be greeted with that ROAR from a Birmingham audience was beyond priceless - I felt that old love - Queen had such great times in Birmingham," he wrote. "Great days ! I feel lucky."

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