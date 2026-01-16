Queen's Brian May reveals his worries about the upcoming Beatles films

Guitarist Brian May of Queen attends the "We Will Rock You" musical premiere at Stage Palladium Theater on October 17, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

While many fans are excited about Sam Mendes' upcoming films about The Beatles, Queen guitarist Brian May seems concerned.

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event will be four movies each told from the perspective of a different Beatle, and May thinks that may cause some problems.

Asked whether he'd have wanted the same approach taken for his band, he told the Daily Mail, "No, I would dread it if that happened to Queen."

"I love the Beatles, the Beatles are like the Bible," he said. "But four films, I feel like it's a horrible kind of thing where it's a competition between them, that can be pretty invidious."

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury was the subject of the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody, and May says, "I'm happy with the film we made about Freddie, for now, I don't need any more than that."

He adds, "I feel very proud that we did it for Freddie, not for us, it made it right for us, it was the right thing for us.”

In the same interview, May explains why he and Queen will not be playing England's Glastonbury Festival, which is set to return in 2027.

May, the co-founder of the animal welfare organization Save Me, has said in the past that the band never played the festival because its founder, Michael Eavis, supports badger hunting, something May's opposed to; May tells Daily Mail that hasn't changed.

"I wouldn’t do Glastonbury next year because of the politics of the people who run it," he says. "Unless that changes, I won’t do it."

May notes the band has never really been asked to play.

"I don't think the conversation of us doing has ever taken place because they know how I feel," he says.

