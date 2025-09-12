Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor to perform orchestral arrangement of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor are set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band's iconic tune “Bohemian Rhapsody” with a very special performance.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will appear at BBC Radio's Last Night of the Proms, which is described as the "biggest party in classical music," to perform an orchestral arrangement of the song with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and chorus, the BBC singers and National Youth Choir.

"What a splendid way to celebrate a Queen masterpiece in its 50th year: Bohemian Rhapsody performed with a 100-piece BBC Symphony Orchestra and a choir of over 150 singers - on the most prestigious night of the year in The Royal Albert Hall," May and Taylor shared on Instagram. "Freddie will be loving it!" they added, referring to the band's late frontman Freddie Mercury.

The event takes place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday at 7 p.m. BST, and will air live on BBC Radio 3, and also on BBC TV.

The almost six-minute "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the lead single off Queen's 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, and went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide.

The song had a resurgence in popularity in 1992 after appearing in the film Wayne's World. After the release of the 2018 Queen biopic, also named Bohemian Rhapsody, the song became the most streamed song of the 20th century and was certified Diamond by the Recording Academy.

