Queen’s Brian May pays tribute to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ producer Roy Thomas Bake

Queen guitarist Brian May has paid tribute to music producer Roy Thomas Baker, who passed away April 12 at the age of 78.

Baker produced five of the band's albums, along with their hit single "Bohemian Rhapsody." May shared on Instagram that he was "very sad" to hear of his passing.

“Roy played a huge part in the production of so much Queen music in the early days,” May wrote alongside a gallery of Baker photos. “Roy was a part of our production team from the very beginning up to and including the album 'A night at the Opera'. We then parted company for 'A Day at the Races', but reunited for the 'Jazz' album.”

He added, "Roy's production contribution along with Mike Stone's engineering for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will never be forgotten."

“I regret slipping out of touch latterly with Roy. I suppose life moves at such a pace these days that we imagine there will be plenty of time to rekindle a friendship, and then suddenly one day it's too late,” May concluded his post. “Thank you, Roy for all the great work you did for us, and all the fun we had. Rest in Peace.”

In addition to the Queen albums, Baker produced four albums by The Cars and works by such artists as Foreigner, Journey, Yes, Smashing Pumpkins, Devo, Cheap Trick, Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N' Roses and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.