Queen’s Brian May hints at documentary appearance with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi

By Jill Lances

Queen's Brian May and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi had a chance to hang out together this week, but it looks like it may have been more than just a social call.

"Joy ! A rare and special afternoon with my dear pal Tony Iommi," May shared on social media, noting they got together for a "documentary on RIFFS!!!!"

Iommi added on his page, "It was so lovely to see my dear friend Brian yesterday and to spend some time together catching up. Brilliant!"

So far no other information about the documentary is known.

In other Queen news, a Queen The Greatest Pop-Up Store is set to open this weekend in Kyoto, Japan. This is the third such Queen pop-up to open; the first opening was in 2021 on Carnaby Street in London, followed by one in Tokyo in 2022. The Kyoto shop, which will feature a photo exhibit, plus a line of merch, including some new products, will be open from May 20 to June 4.

