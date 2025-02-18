Queen's Brian May & Gibson collaborate on new acoustic guitar celebrating his passion for astronomy

Courtesy of Gibson
By Jill Lances

Gibson has teamed with legendary Queen guitarist Brian May for a new acoustic guitar.

The rocker worked closely with the guitar company on the Brian May SJ-200 12-String acoustic guitar, which comes in a vintage sunburst finish, and celebrates May’s passion for astronomy by including star and planet designs on the body and neck.

In a video released in conjunction with the guitar, May, who in 2007 got his Ph.D. in astrophysics, says growing up he was told he had to choose between being an artist and a scientist, sharing, "I've never believed that's true."

"I do believe that the best science is done artistically with an artistic insight and the best art is done with a knowledge of the universe. I feel that they're interlinked and should never have been separated," he adds.

As for the guitar, May notes, “Gibson was able to put the universe on it in a figurative way and the planet Mercury is here, and that is a little nod to a friend of mine that is always with me.”

Only 100 Brian May SJ-200 12-String acoustic guitars will be available to order via Gibson.com, at Gibson Garage Nashville and London, and authorized Gibson dealers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

