Rare Bob Dylan drawings going on display in New York City

Some unique and original drawings by Bob Dylan will be on display in New York this week. Billboard reports that the drawings, which Dylan made during the 1967 recording sessions for The Basement Tapes, will be on display at the 63rd annual ABAA New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, taking place April 27 to 30 at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan.

The three captioned drawings all appear on the side of a Columbia Records Handelok record bag. One drawing depicts a man waving with a guitar and saying a line similar to a lyric from the tune “Long Distance Operator.” Another shows a figure ready to strike a person who’s telling them to shut up. The third picture looks like an object with guitar strings and features captions identifying the “swift key,” “gas lock,” “tune-up supporter” and more.

And Dylan fans with some money to spare have a chance to own the rare piece of memorabilia. It's up for sale at the Schubertiade Music & Arts gallery for $60,000.

"There's a lot of fake stuff on the market," the gallery's owner, Gabe Boyers, tells Billboard. "It's not just a rare item. We know exactly when this was created, who it was made for, and who the other person's handwriting is on it. It's a special piece."

