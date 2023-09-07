Rare photos of The Beatles to be offered as digital collectables

Rare images of The Beatles will be available to fans for the first time as a series of new of digital collectables.

The photos are from the vaults of Retna Pictures and London Features International; they include shots from the legendary rockers' Help! and Hard Day's Night promotional tours, as well as early performance photos, snaps from John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "bed in," and one from the Fab Four's final photo shoot.

The digital images, created by Pop Culture, Inc., will be sold on the digital marketplace Quidd and will be available starting September 26 at 5 p.m. ET.

"We are excited about these magical collections, showcasing many photos that have never before been seen," says Hayden Michael, CEO of POP Culture, Inc. "Our curator, Chris Vranian, has spent countless hours searching in old filing cabinets, most of which had not seen the light of day in half a century."

And there will be more images to come. Future collections will feature photos of other famous rockers, including an October drop of "Helloween" photos of David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne and KISS. Bowie will also be the subject of a November 17 drop with photos taken around the release of his 1967 self-titled debut album.

