RATT’s Stephen Pearcy teases fans with snippet of new song ‘Drive’

Stephen Pearcy performs at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Former RATT frontman Stephen Pearcy has given fans a preview of what he’s been working on.

The rocker has shared a brief clip of a new song, "Drive," which will appear on his next solo album, expected to be released later this year. A press release notes that the song, written by Pearcy, will feature a yet-to-be-revealed special guest on guitar, one of many guests expected on the album.

As fans wait for more news on Pearcy’s solo album, he’s getting ready to hit the stage with his former RATT bandmate, guitarist Warren DeMartini. They’ll play a show on Thursday in Highland, California. Pearcy also has solo shows and other Pearcy/DeMartini dates on his schedule for 2026, with more dates expected to be added.

A complete list of shows can be found at OfficialStephenPearcy.com.

