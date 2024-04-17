Record Store Day is about more than just the releases

A lot of music fans will be lining up at independent record stores across the country for Record Store Day on Saturday, April 20, but the day is about more than just landing that special release.

“It's almost like Record Store Day is two different days in one," RSD co-founder Carrie Colliton tells ABC Audio. "In the morning, it's all about, ‘Oh, I got this special treasure.' ... But the second half of the day is a party, and a celebration of stores and what they do in the community all year long.”

RSD started in 2007 and artists like Metallica, Dave Grohl and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy were early supporters, but for RSD co-founder Michael Kurtz, it was when Paul McCartney emailed them after an in-store appearance that he knew they had made it.

Kurtz notes, “That was the moment I think we all were like, ‘Holy crap, one of the Beatles likes us,'” adding it made them realize they "must be doing something right."

And this year there are several Beatles-related items fans can get their hands on, including Ringo Starr's new EP, Crooked Boy, and zoetrope picture disc pressings of two George Harrison albums.

There's also a collectible mini turntable featuring the songs The Beatles played on The Ed Sullivan Show 60 years ago. "It's so cute. You just can't help but smile or laugh when you see it because it's just adorable," Kurtz shares.

Of course there are lots of other records to pick up on Saturday, including a Lou Reed tribute album, Neil Young's new album, FU##IN' UP, and two releases from The Rolling Stones. A complete list of releases can be found at recordstoreday.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.