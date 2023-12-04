Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2024 Unlimited Love tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers are keeping the love going into 2024.

The "Under the Bridge" outfit has announced another U.S. leg of their Unlimited Love tour, running from May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington, to July 30 in St. Louis. Kid Cudi and Ice Cube are among the openers on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit RedHotChiliPeppers.com.

The Unlimited Love tour supports RHCP's two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, which marked their first records with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

