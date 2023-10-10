Relationship between The Rolling Stone and Brian Jones explored in trailer for new documentary

Music fans are getting their first look at a new documentary centered around the relationship between The Rolling Stones and founding member Brian Jones, who was fired from the band in 1969 due to alcohol and drug problems. He died less than a month later.

A new trailer has just been released for The Stones and Brian Jones, directed by Kurt & Courtney director Nick Broomfield. The movie will hit theaters on November 7, before being released digitally on November 17.

The trailer features archival footage, some of which has never been seen before. According to the description, the film “explores the creative musical genius of Jones" and "uncovers how the founder of what became the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world was left behind in the shadows of history.”

One thing you won't see in the film is a new interview from Mick Jagger or Keith Richards. Broomfield tells Rolling Stone mag he didn't approach them because "they're extremely controlling."

"One of the reasons there are no films about this period is because no one's ever been able to make one. So, we just made this film and showed it to people afterward," he says. "(Former Stones bassist) Bill Wyman came onboard, which was great because he was the guy who was the diarist and note-keeper of the Stones. He has all these diaries in his study — every day he kept a notebook of what happened."

He says Wyman was amazed after watching the documentary, noting, “I think when you can surprise the Stones’ own archivist, you’re doing OK.”

