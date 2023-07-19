R.E.M. biography 'Maps and Legends: The Story of R.E.M.' to be released in August

The story of legendary rock band R.E.M. is being told in a new biography, Maps and Legends: The Story of R.E.M., by John Hunter.

Although Hunter did not interview band members Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck or Bill Berry directly, the book is culled from previous video and audio interviews given by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. It also pulls from newspaper and magazine articles, as well as interviews with people close to the band, including high school classmates and bandmates, friends and producers.

The book promises to not only delve into R.E.M.'s entire career, which includes such hit albums as Out Of Time and Automatic For The People, but also explore their childhoods, their teenage bands, solo work and more.

Maps and Legends: The Story of R.E.M. will be released August 2.

