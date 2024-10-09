R.E.M. contributes songs to album raising money for Hurricane Helene relief

By Jill Lances
R.E.M. has contributed a song to a new compilation album aimed at helping those devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Cardinals at the Window: A Benefit for Flood Relief in Western North Carolina is out now on Bandcamp, with R.E.M. contributing a live performance of the Document track "King of Birds," recorded in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1989.

The album features 136 songs and was put together by three North Carolina natives: musician and community organizer Libby Rodenbough, New Commute founder David Walker and music journalist Grayson Haver Currin.
Other artists contributing to the album include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The War on Drugs, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, FeistPhish, The Decemberists, Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

The album is available for purchase now at bandcamp.com.

All proceeds will be split between three organizations: Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, BeLoved Asheville, and Rural Organizing and Resilience.

