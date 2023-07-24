R.E.M. puts together best-of playlist to celebrate ﻿'The Bear'﻿-driven resurgence

R.E.M./Athens LLC/Craft Recordings

By Josh Johnson

R.E.M. has put together a best-of playlist to celebrate the renewed interest in their music thanks to the recently premiered second season of The Bear.

The playlist, which was made exclusively for NME, consists of 40 songs, with each member — frontman Michael Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills and drummer Bill Berry — hand-picking their 10 favorite songs from their entire discography.

Stipe leads off the playlist with his picks and is followed by Buck, Mills and Berry.

The Bear season 2, which dropped in June, prominently features the R.E.M. song "Strange Currencies" on its soundtrack. Since its premiere, R.E.M. has shared a new video for a remixed version of  the track.

The Bear is streaming now on Hulu, which is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!