R.E.M., Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers among the nominees for induction into Songwriters Hall of Fame

By Jill Lances

R.E.M.The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan are among the contenders for the 2024 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The organization just announced the artists in the running for induction next year. All four members of R.E.M. earned a nod in the performing songwriters category, along with Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and Michael McDonald, and Steely Dan's Donald Fagen and Walter Becker.

Others nominated in that category include: Bryan AdamsBlondie's Debbie HarryChris Stein and Clem BurkeHeart's Ann and Nancy WilsonGeorge ClintonTracy ChapmanKenny LogginsRandy Bachman and Burton Cummings, founding members of The Guess Who, David Gates of Bread and the members of rap group Public Enemy.

Among the nonperforming songwriters who are nominated for induction are Timbaland, known for his work with Justin Timberlake on "Sexy Back" and Missy Elliott on "Get Ur Freak On"; Hillary Lindsey, writer of such songs as "Girl Crush" and "Jesus Take the Wheel"; and Maurice Starr, who wrote New Edition tracks like "Candy Girl" and "Is This the End."

Some of this year’s nominees have already been in the running for the Hall of Fame. Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Doobie Brothers and Heart were all nominated last year but failed to make the cut.

Voting is open from now until December 27. The eventual inductees will be honored at a gala in New York City next year.

