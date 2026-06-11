R.E.M. Stories: Fans can now share personal stories about R.E.M. on new website

Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Michael Stipe, and Bill Berry of R.E.M. attend the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

R.E.M. fans now have a new website to share personal stories about how the band and their music has affected their lives.

According to a post on the band's social media, the site, R.E.M. Stories, is "dedicated to collecting and preserving personal stories about R.E.M. and the ways the band's music has intersected with people's lives for more than four decades."

The fan-driven project, created by Justin Bass, will feature all sorts of stories — as the website says, “Some are funny. Some are profound. All are true. Together they form an oral history of what the band and its music have meant to people.”

There are currently three stories live on the site, with new ones planned for the 1st and 15th of every month.

Fans can submit their stories about R.E.M. and check out other fans' stories at remstories.net.

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