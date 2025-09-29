R.E.M.'s 'Everybody Hurts' covered by Darius Rucker in honor of his new band with Mike Mills

In a post on Instagram, Rucker performs the Automatic for the People track "Everybody Huts," dubbing the performance "episode 1 of Songs I Wish I'd Written."
And it looks like the folks at R.E.M. are impressed with his rendition, sharing Darius' cover on Instagram with the caption, "Such a beautiful version… looking forward to @howlowlhowl."
Howl Owl Howl is set to release their debut track, "My Cologne," on Oct. 31, and will hit the road for a nine-date tour starting Nov. 3 in Indianapolis. A complete list of dates can be found at howlowlhowl.com.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.