R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe makes cameo on 'The Simpsons'

Michael Stipe attends Netflix's "Goodbye June" New York screening at Whitby Hotel on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe made a cameo on Sunday's episode of The Simpsons.

The rocker sang a parody of the band's classic Automatic For the People track "Everybody Hurts," changed to "Everybody Kirks Sometimes."

The animated Stipe, in a black suit and hat, turns up as the character Kirk Van Houten. Kirk has bipolar disorder and deals with a bout of depression following a manic episode.

"I was super flattered to be invited back into The Simpsons universe," Stipe wrote on Instagram, "and particularly with this grand message of great hope."

This is the second time Stipe has appeared on an episode of the long-running Fox animated hit. He previously appeared with the rest of his R.E.M. bandmates during the 13th season’s “Homer the Moe” episode.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.