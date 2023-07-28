R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe pays tribute to Sinéad O’Connor with classic cover of “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance”

Paul Bergen/Redferns

By Jill Lances

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has paid tribute to the late Sinéad O'Connor, whose death was revealed Wednesday, July 26. She was 56.

Stipe shared a photo with himself and Sinéad on Instagram, writing, "There are no words."

Stipe and R.E.M. also shared a link to a YouTube video of R.E.M. covering Sinéad's track "The Last Day of Our Acquaintance." The performance took place at a VH1 Honors special in Los Angeles on April 28, 1996.

"The Last Day of Our Acquaintance" is a track from Sinéad's second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, the same album that features her #1 single "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Rod Stewart also paid tribute to Sinéad with a performance. The singer shared a video of him covering "Nothing Compares 2 U" at a show, captioning the clip, "My heart goes out to Sinead O'Connor's family. What a loss."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!