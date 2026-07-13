R.E.M.’s Peter Buck releases new single with band Drink The Sea

Peter Buck, of R.E.M., performs onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala June 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

R.E.M. guitarist and co-founder Peter Buck has released new music with his latest band, Drink The Sea.

The band also features Screaming Trees' Barrett Martin, Eleven's Alain Johannes and others. It just released the track "Oh Desire," written by Buck and Johannes, with Johannes on vocals.

The song will appear on the band's upcoming album, Drink the Sea III, which will be released Oct. 2. Drink The Sea's first two albums, Drink the Sea I and Drink the Sea II, came out in 2025.

"Oh Desire" is available now via digital outlets.

Drink The Sea is hitting the road on a U.S. tour starting Aug. 30 in Vashon Island, Washington, with dates confirmed through Sept. 24 in Kirkland, Washington. They also have European shows booked in September and October.

A complete list of dates can be found at DrinkTheSeaMusic.com.

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