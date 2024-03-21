REO Speedwagon, Three Dog Night among the Milwaukee Summerfest lineup

REO Speedwagon and Three Dog Night are among the many acts booked to play this year’s Milwaukee Summerfest, which takes place over three weekends, June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.

REO Speedwagon will play the festival stage on June 28, while Three Dog Night is booked for June 20.

Over 140 headliners are booked for the three weekends. The lineup also includes Mötley Crüe, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, Living Colour, Maroon 5, Goo Goo Dolls, Modern English, The Wallflowers, Extreme and Gin Blossoms.

Tickets for Summerfest are on sale now. A complete lineup can be found at Summerfest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.