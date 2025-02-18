Report: Actors cast to play Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger in 'Faithfull' biopic

A new biopic about singer Marianne Faithfull is in the works and actors have now been cast to play the "Tears Go By" singer, as well as her famous ex, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

Variety reports that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star Freya Allan will play Faithfull, who passed away Jan. 30 at the age of 78, while British actor Jojo Macari, who appeared in Netflix's Sex Education, will play Jagger.

Finnish director Zaida Bergroth is helming the project, titled Faithfull. According to the description, the movie will "depict Marianne Faithfull's rollercoaster ride from the brightest lights of the wild 1960s of her youth, to fallen golden girl and then her remarkable phoenix-like rise and resurgence" that "establishes her as one of the great icons and true artists of our time."

Faithfull was discovered by Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham at a party in 1964. She had her first U.S. hit with "As Tears Go By," a song written by Loog Oldham, Jagger and Keith Richards that was later a top-10 hit for the Stones. Faithfull released her self-titled debut album in 1965, which was a commercial success, peaking at #12 in the U.S.

Faithfull and Jagger were in a romantic relationship from 1966 to 1970, and she has often been considered one of Jagger's muses. She reportedly inspired “Sympathy for the Devil,” and she also claimed to have inspired “You Can’t Always Get What You Want" and “Wild Horses."

