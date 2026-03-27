Report: Biopic about Steve Marriott and Small Faces in the works

Steve Marriott (1947-1991) of rock and pop group Small Faces on the set of the Associated Rediffusion Television pop music television show Ready Steady Go! at Wembley Television Studios in London on 4th March 1966. (Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns)

A biopic about the late Steve Marriott and his band Small Faces is in the works, according to Deadline.

The film, All or Nothing, will be inspired by the West End musical of the same name, written by actress and writer Carol Harrison. It is based on her friendship with the singer, who she met when she was 8 years old.

According to the film’s description, Marriott’s story is “seen through the eyes of a young female fan,” noting, “through their emotional connection, we uncover the complexities and contradictions that burn beneath the showman’s mask, as Steve struggles to navigate life in the spotlight, disguising his raw private turmoil and vulnerability with arrogance and caustic humor.”

Marriott formed Small Faces in 1965 with bassist Ronnie Lane, drummer Kenney Jones and keyboardist Jimmy Winston. Marriott left the group in 1969 to form Humble Pie. The band went on without him, recruiting Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, and renaming themselves Faces. Marriott, who was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Small Faces, died in 1991 at the age of 44.

The film, due to start production in the fall, will feature Small Faces’ music. Deadline notes that the estates of Marriott and Lane have both given their blessings to the film.

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