Report: Pink Floyd sells catalog for $400 million

The Financial Times reports that the band has agreed to sell the recording rights to their catalog to Sony for a reported $400 million. The deal covers the copyrights only to the band's recorded music, not their songwriting. It also includes rights to the band's name and "likeness," which can cover things like merchandising and possible movies.
Pink Floyd, made up of Gilmour, Waters, Nick Mason and the late Richard Wright, is one of the bestselling rock bands around, thanks to albums like The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and more. They have sold more than 250 million records worldwide.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.