Report: Pink Floyd sells catalog for $400 million

Looks like the long-in-the works deal to sell Pink Floyd’s catalog has finally happened.

The Financial Times reports that the band has agreed to sell the recording rights to their catalog to Sony for a reported $400 million. The deal covers the copyrights only to the band's recorded music, not their songwriting. It also includes rights to the band's name and "likeness," which can cover things like merchandising and possible movies.

This isn’t the first time Pink Floyd’s catalog has been the subject of sale talks; in 2022 several companies were reportedly interested but the sale was put on hold, with infighting between band members, particularly David Gilmour and Roger Waters, getting in the way of a deal.

The paper notes that Gilmour and Sony did not comment on the deal, and Waters was unavailable for comment.

Pink Floyd, made up of Gilmour, Waters, Nick Mason and the late Richard Wright, is one of the bestselling rock bands around, thanks to albums like The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall and more. They have sold more than 250 million records worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.