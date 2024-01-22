Report: Richie Sambora to attend Jon Bon Jovi’s MusiCares Person of the Year celebration

Jon Bon Jovi is set to be honored next month as the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, and it looks like the occasion may include a Bon Jovi reunion.

Showbiz411's Roger Friedman reports that former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora will be on hand to help Jon celebrate his big night, although there's no word on whether he'll be performing.

Sambora left Bon Jovi in 2013. If the MusiCares gala does include a reunion performance it will be their first performance together since 2018, when all of Bon Jovi performed at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala is set to take place Friday, February 2, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, two nights before the Grammy Awards. A star-studded lineup of musicians is expected to perform Jon’s songs at the event, but so far there’s been no official announcement regarding the lineup.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.