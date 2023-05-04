Report: 'SNL'﻿ booked Foo Fighters for season finale pre-WGA strike

Foo Fighters were booked to play Saturday Night Live's season finale, Variety reports.

The episode — which, according to the trade, was set to be hosted by Jennifer Coolidge — is now in doubt due the Writers Guild of America's strike, which began earlier this week.

Due to the strike, SNL's episode for this weekend, featuring host Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, has been canceled. Variety reports that SNL had two more episodes lined up for this season: May 13 with host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Labrinth, and then the finale with Coolidge and the Foos.

If the finale was set to air that following Saturday, May 20, it would've marked Foo Fighters' first show back since their tribute concerts to late drummer Taylor Hawkins last year and, presumably, would've featured the debut of the band's new drummer, who's yet to be announced. Currently, the first show on the Foos' 2023 schedule is May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Foo Fighters are also frequent SNL guests, having performed on the show nine times. Their most recent appearance was in November 2020.

As for confirmed Foo Fighters news, Dave Grohl and company will headline the 2023 Wildlands Festival, taking place August 4-6 in Big Sky, Montana. The bill also includes The Breeders, Lord Huron and Taipei Houston.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WildlandsFestival.com.

Foo Fighters are headlining a number of festivals this year as part of their live comeback following Hawkins' March 2022 death, including Boston Calling, Bonnaroo and Outside Lands.

