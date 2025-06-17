Revamp your 5-to-9 after the 9-to-5 with this after-work routine

Surely you've seen the viral "5-to-9 before the 9-to-5" trend. But what about what happens after your 9-to-5? Your evening routine can make or break your quality of sleep, and it starts from the moment you get home from work (or log off for the day if you work from home). Naturepedic is flipping this trend upside down with a "5-to-9 after the 9-to-5" after-work routine that will set you up for your best night's sleep.

Why is an after-work routine important?

An after-work routine plays a crucial role in maintaining balance, well-being and productivity, offering much-needed structure during the transitional hours between your professional duties and personal time. Here’s how.

Helps set work-life boundaries

In an era where remote work is becoming the norm, the lines between professional and personal life can easily blur. A well-structured after-work routine serves as a clear demarcation, signaling the end of your workday and the beginning of your personal time. This boundary is essential for mental health, as it allows you to step away from work-related stress and focus on yourself. By establishing a routine, you create a mental and physical shift from "work mode" to "home mode," which can help prevent burnout. It's a way to remind yourself that your job is just one part of your life, not its entirety.

Makes space for healthy habits

Your 5-to-9 after your 9-to-5 is the perfect time to prioritize healthy habits that you might neglect during the day. Whether it’s preparing a nutritious meal, fitting in some exercise or practicing mindfulness, these activities contribute to your overall well-being. Incorporating these habits into your after-work routine ensures that you’re not only taking care of your professional responsibilities but also nurturing your body and mind. Over time, these healthy practices can become second nature, making your evenings more fulfilling and balanced.

Unwinds your mind for sleep

The importance of winding down before bed cannot be overstated. An effective nighttime routine helps prepare your mind and body for sleep, leading to better rest and improved energy levels the next day. The activities you choose in your after-work routine, such as reading, taking a warm bath or practicing meditation, can significantly impact the quality of your sleep. A well-structured routine helps reduce stress and anxiety, creating a calm environment that's conducive to falling asleep faster and staying asleep longer. This, in turn, enhances your productivity and mood during the following day.

How to create your ideal after-work routine

Creating an after-work routine that works for you involves careful planning and a bit of trial and error. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Organize your need-to-dos vs. want-to-dos

Start by identifying the tasks you absolutely need to complete after work and those you'd like to do if time permits. Your need-to-dos might include preparing dinner, taking care of household chores or completing any leftover work tasks. Your want-to-dos could be activities like reading, exercising or pursuing a hobby.

This distinction is crucial because it allows you to prioritize your time effectively. By focusing on your need-to-dos first, you can ensure that essential tasks are completed, leaving room for the activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

Step 2: Tackle your need-to-dos

Once you’ve organized your tasks, it’s time to tackle the need-to-dos. These are the nonnegotiable items on your list that need to be addressed before you can fully unwind. Start by setting a specific time for each task, keeping in mind the amount of time you’ll need for relaxation afterward.

By getting these tasks out of the way early in the evening, you can prevent them from hanging over your head and causing unnecessary stress. This approach also ensures that you have ample time to engage in the activities you enjoy.

Step 3: Add in your want-to-dos

Now that you’ve taken care of your need-to-dos, it’s time to focus on your want-to-dos. These are the activities that help you relax and recharge, making them an essential part of your after-work routine. Whether it’s going for a walk, enjoying a hobby or spending time with loved ones, these activities should be prioritized once your essential tasks are completed.

The key here is to be intentional about how you spend this time. Rather than mindlessly scrolling through social media, choose activities that genuinely bring you joy and help you unwind. This will make your evenings more fulfilling and set a positive tone for the next day.

Step 4: Plan out your bedtime routine

Your after-work routine should naturally flow into your nighttime routine. This is the time to start winding down and preparing your body and mind for sleep. Your bedtime routine might include activities like dimming the lights, turning off electronic devices, practicing relaxation techniques or reading a book.

It's important to establish a consistent bedtime and stick to it as much as possible. This helps to regulate your body's internal clock and makes it easier to fall asleep and wake up at the same time each day. Over time, this consistency can lead to improved sleep quality and overall well-being.

Step 5: Lay it all out

Now that you’ve identified your need-to-dos, want-to-dos and bedtime routine, it’s time to lay it all out into a cohesive schedule. Start by allocating specific time slots for each activity, keeping in mind how much time you need to transition from one activity to the next.

Your schedule doesn’t have to be rigid, but having a general plan can help you stay on track and make the most of your evening hours. Be sure to leave some buffer time for unexpected events or activities that might take longer than anticipated.

Step 6: Follow through

The final step in creating your after-work routine is to follow through with it. This might be the most challenging part, especially if you’re used to a more spontaneous evening schedule. However, consistency is key to reaping the benefits of a structured routine.

It might take some time to adjust to your new routine, and that’s okay. Be patient with yourself and make adjustments as needed. The goal is to create an after-work routine that feels natural and sustainable, one that enhances your well-being and helps you transition smoothly from work to relaxation.

This story was produced by Naturepedic and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.