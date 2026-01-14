RHCP's Flea details debut solo album, 'Honora'

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has announced the details of his debut solo album.

The trumpet-driven record is called Honora and is due out March 27. It includes the previously released track "A Plea." A second cut, called "Traffic Lights," is out now.

"Traffic Lights" was co-written by and features Radiohead's Thom Yorke, with whom Flea played in the band Atoms for Peace.

"Something about it reminded me of Atoms for Peace, so I sent it to Thom," Flea says of the track. "Just knowing him, I thought it would be a rhythm and a sensibility that he would relate to. And I was right, he did."

Honora also features guest vocals from Nick Cave.

Along with the album news, Flea has announced a run of intimate U.S. tour dates, spanning from May 7 in Chicago to May 16 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Flea333.com.

Here's the Honora track list:

"Golden Wingship"

"A Plea"

"Traffic Lights"

"Frailed"

"Morning Cry"

"Maggot Brain"

"Wichita Lineman"

"Thinkin Bout You"

"Willow Weep for Me"

"Free As I Want to Be"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.