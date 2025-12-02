RHCP's Flea to release new solo album in 2026; listen to song 'A Plea' now

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea will release a new solo album in 2026.

The currently-untitled record sees Flea, as a press release puts it, "returning to his first instrument and musical love, the trumpet."

The first preview of the album, a seven-minute track called "A Plea," is out now. It features Flea on trumpet, electric bass and vocals, alongside an ensemble of jazz instrumentalists and vocalists.

Flea describes "A Plea" as a "yearning for a place beyond, a place of love, for me to speak my mind and be myself."

"I'm always just trying to be myself," Flea says. "I don't care about the act of politics. I think there is a much more transcendent place above it where there's discourse to be had that can actually help humanity, and actually help us all to live harmoniously and productively in a way that's healthy for the world. There's a place where we meet, and it's love."

You can watch the video for "A Plea," which was directed by Flea's daughter, Clara Balzary, streaming now on YouTube.

The most recent Chili Peppers album is 2022's Return of the Dream Canteen, which marked their second record of that year, following Unlimited Love.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.