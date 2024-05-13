RHCP's Flea thinks Denny's is a Grand Slam

By Josh Johnson

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was red hot about his love for Denny's during John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA live comedy series.

During the six-part show's final episode on Friday, May 10, Flea proclaimed that the home of the Grand Slam is a "microcosm" of Los Angeles.

"Denny's is a magical place and is a sanctuary in this town," Flea said. "It transcends all cultural and ethnic and economic boundaries. It's a beautiful place."

In a social media post alongside a clip of his Denny's speech, Flea wrote, "I very much enjoyed being on John Mulaney's show this evening. He is a nice man." The Denny's account then replied, "Can't tell you how many times we've [listened] to this since the show ended."

