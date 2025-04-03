Richie Sambora says he was asked ‘unintelligent’ questions for Bon Jovi docuseries

Richie Sambora is opening up about his participation in last year's Bon Jovi docuseries on Hulu, Thank You Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story, and it doesn't sound like he had the best experience.

During an appearance on Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others podcast, Richie said he was asked to sit down for an interview that lasted 30 minutes to an hour, noting the questions he was asked were "unintelligent" and "did not demand any depth of answer."

He also shared that of the things he did say, “none of it really got in the documentary."

As for what he had hoped the docuseries would show, Sambora says, “So it’s the band’s 40th anniversary, we did some unbelievable things — mention those things, show … what that feeling was like.”

Sambora also discussed his love life during the interview, revealing that he’s been in a “wonderful relationship” for over two years, although he did not identify his partner.

“To fall in love at 63, with the wisdom ... and she’s also smart. And she’s also healthy and beautiful and 60,” Sambora shares. “It’s a different way, it invigorates you very much. It’s a different way to fall in love.”

Sambora was married to actress Heather Locklear from 1994 to 2007. They share a daughter, Ava.

