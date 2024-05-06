Richie Sambora says Bon Jovi doc shows Jon Bon Jovi’s perspective on his departure

Richie Sambora has a different take on his departure from Bon Jovi than what fans saw in the Hulu docuseries Thank You Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story.

The guitarist tells People that what was portrayed in the series was only one side of the story, and it wasn't his.

"It's his project and it's his perspective,” Richie said, referring to Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi. “I have a different perspective on all of that." He did not share what that perspective was.

Previously, Jon had told People that before the docuseries release, he and Richie actually watched some of it together.

"He came over and watched three parts of the docuseries at my house," Jon said. "There's never animosity."

"There was never a fight," the singer said about Richie’s 2013 departure. "Ultimately being in a rock band is not a life sentence. He had to deal with his other issues."

Richie has since moved on and just released some new solo music. He's already shared “I Pray” and “Livin’ Alone,” with two more on the way: “Songs That Wrote My Life," coming May 10, and “Believe (In Miracles),” coming May 17.

