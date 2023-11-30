Richie Sambora, Chicago & more taking part in ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction

Richie Sambora and Chicago are among the artists taking part in the 2023 ASCAP Foundation Holiday Auction.

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Sambora has donated a signed Fender guitar to the auction, while Chicago is offering up four VIP tickets to their 2024 tour, including a meet and greet with the band.

Also up for auction is a guitar from the 2004 ASCAP Pop Music Awards signed by Jackson Browne, Metallica, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and others; posters signed by Tenacious D and Papa Roach; and a custom song written by Songwriter Hall of Fame members Desmond Child ("Livin' on a Prayer") and Paul Williams ("Rainbow Connection").

The auction is open now through December 14. Proceeds will benefit the ASCAP Foundation, which is "dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs."

For more info, visit ASCAPFoundation.org/auction23.

