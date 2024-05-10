Richie Sambora's new single has him reminiscing about the “Songs That Wrote My Life”

Richie Sambora is back with even more new music.

The former Bon Jovi guitarist has just released "Songs That Wrote My Life," the third single he's released in as many weeks, following "I Pray" and "Livin' Alone."

In “Songs That Wrote My Life,” Richie sings of the music that shaped him, including The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” and Don McLean’s “American Pie.” He also quotes the "Purple Haze" lyric “excuse me while I kiss the sky,” name checks Jimmy Page, Bob Dylan, John Lennon and Paul McCartney and even drops in the Bon Jovi hit “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

And there’s still more new music coming from Richie. He plans to release one more tune this month, “Believe (In Miracles),” which is coming May 17.

The new songs come as Richie is featured in the new docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which is streaming now on Hulu. The four-part series follows the 40-year career of his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.