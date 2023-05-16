Rick Wakeman ready to retire one-man show; announces U.K. tour

Rick Wakeman is teasing a return to the U.S., and it sounds like fans may not want to miss the chance to see him live.

The Yes keyboardist shared on his website that he's in the midst of planning a second leg of his piano and keyboard one-man show. But he notes that "this is likely to be the last one man show there, so miss 'The Final Grump Tour' at your peril as there will not be any more!"

Wakeman explains that arthritis is making it harder and harder for him to do the show. “I can still get through okay but back in the dressing room at the end, the hands are plunged into an ice bucket of ice and ice-cold water in order to get some relief," he says.

Wakeman isn't giving up touring all together, though. He says in the future he'll tour with either the English Rock Ensemble or other band members, sharing, "I will still continue to do the odd one man show, but these will be one offs and mainly for the charities I support."

And speaking of touring with a band, Wakeman just announced a new U.K. leg of his The Return Of The Caped Crusader tour, which will feature the English Rock Ensemble. The tour kicks off February 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland, and wraps February 28 in Bristol, England. The tour will have him playing new arrangements of classic Yes tunes, along with his 1974 album, Journey to the Centre of the Earth. A complete list of dates can be found at rwcc.com.

