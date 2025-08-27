Ringo Starr announces new Las Vegas art exhibit

Ringo Starr is getting ready to showcase his art for the public.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s artwork will be on display at the Animazing Gallery in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas starting Sept. 5, which coincides with Ringo's upcoming residency with his All-Starr Band.

The Starr Art exhibition, which runs through Oct. 15, is Ringo's first art show since 2019, with 100 percent of all proceeds going to Ringo's Lotus Foundation charity. The exhibition will be the first time Ringo will be displaying his original paintings and will feature a collection of Ringo's Spin Art pieces.

“I loved Spin Art the first time I saw it,” Ringo says. “I saw a video of some kids doing it and I thought I’m going to try that. ... You know it is always a surprise what you end up with and of course I love that part of it."

He notes, "One of the great surprises has been that I started putting canvases around the room to capture the overflow and whatever paint the spinning threw off and those became their own art.”

The Starr Art exhibition will be open to the public and Ringo will attend a private event for collectors who purchase any pieces prior to the event.

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band — Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson — will kick off their latest Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Sept. 17, with dates confirmed through Sept. 27. Their next show is Sept. 10 in Chicago. A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

