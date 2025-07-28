Ringo Starr back in the studio with T Bone Burnett

Ringo Starr is making some more new music.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just shared a July update with fans, revealing in a video that he's back in the studio, once again working with T Bone Burnett on a new album.

The pair previously worked together on Ringo's first country album, Look Up, which was released in January. Ringo jokes in the video, "Get ready for the next album, Look Up 2," before laughing and clarifying "it won't be called that, I don't think."

Ringo also thanked his fans for participating in his annual Peace and Love birthday tradition on July 7, sharing, “Just the support we’ve had from all of you has been great."

He also reminded folks that he and his All-Starr Band are headed out on tour in September.

"Hope to see some of you there," he said.

The next leg of Ringo’s tour kicks off Sept. 10 in Chicago, with dates confirmed through Sept. 27 in Las Vegas. It includes a headlining spot at the Bourbon & Beyond festival on Sept. 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The current All-Starr Band lineup includes Toto's Steve Lukather, Men At Work's Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson.

A complete list of dates can be found at RingoStarr.com.

