Ringo Starr shares more details about his upcoming country album

Ringo Starr recently revealed on Instagram that he's working on a country album, and now, he's sharing a little more information about the project.

"I'm working on it with someone very special – T. Bone Burnett," he tells USA Today. "He's doing stuff in Nashville and he comes to L.A. and it's all working out. He came to me with nine songs. It won't be out until October, at least."

In the meantime, Ringo is getting ready to hit the road with his All Starr Band, something he’s been doing since 1989.

“When I first started this, I was invited to put a band together and go on tour, and I said yes, and then I said: What do you mean, yes? You‘re the drummer in other people’s bands!” he shares about how the tour got started. “But I opened my phone book and called everyone I knew and they all said yes. So I had to close my book.”

While the lineup for the band has changed over the years, one constant since 2012 has been Toto’s Steve Lukather, and Ringo plans to keep it that way.

“I’ll never get rid of Luke. He has a lifelong ticket,” Starr says. “He’s my last best friend. You need time to make best friends. He’s an incredibly good musician and an incredible human being.”

Speaking of friends, Ringo also opens up about his relationship with Paul McCartney, sharing they often have dinner together because “we’re buddies.”

“If he comes to LA we certainly do something, and when I get to England we’ll do something there,” he says. “It’s just what we do.”

Ringo Starr & his All Star Band hit the road starting May 22 in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

