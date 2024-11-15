Ringo Starr shares his gratitude with new 'Look Up' song 'Thankful'

Ringo Starr is sharing another preview of his upcoming country album, Look Up.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released the new song "Thankful," featuring Alison Krauss, a tune Starr co-wrote with his producer/engineer Bruce Sugar. It is available now via digital outlets.
This is the second single Ringo has shared from Look Up, following "Time On My Hands."
Look Up, produced by T Bone Burnett, will be released Jan. 10 and is available for preorder now. Ringo plans to celebrate the release with two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, billed as Ringo Starr & Friends. The shows are happening Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.
