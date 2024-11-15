Ringo Starr shares his gratitude with new 'Look Up' song 'Thankful'

Ringo Starr is sharing another preview of his upcoming country album, Look Up.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released the new song "Thankful," featuring Alison Krauss, a tune Starr co-wrote with his producer/engineer Bruce Sugar. It is available now via digital outlets.

“I love this track ... I feel we put an LA country sound to it,” Ringo shares. “For the lyrics, I always like to focus on the positive, and for this song in particular, about what we can be thankful for.”

He adds, “I hope it brings you some joy and peace and love.”

This is the second single Ringo has shared from Look Up, following "Time On My Hands."

Look Up, produced by T Bone Burnett, will be released Jan. 10 and is available for preorder now. Ringo plans to celebrate the release with two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, billed as Ringo Starr & Friends. The shows are happening Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

