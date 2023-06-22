Ringo Starr, Toto & more playing benefit concert for The Ed Asner Family Center

Ringo Starr, Toto and guitarist Joe Bonamassa are just a few of the artists signed on to perform for a special show to help raise funds for The Ed Asner Family Center, which provides programs to support special needs children and their families.

The concert is happening September 9 at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, with a lineup that also includes Stone Temple Pilots, Men at Work's Colin Hay and Hoobastank, all of whom will be backed by an all-star band for their three-song set.

Toto's Steve Lukather says the organization is one that's been very important to his family. "I am honored to be a part of this event as the cause is very close to my heart," he says. "The Center has done unbelievable, incredible things for my son Bodhi. May it be a source of support for families forever."

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

