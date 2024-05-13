Ringo Starr on why he won’t play new songs during his All Starr Band tours

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are getting ready to kick off the latest leg of their tour, and even though Ringo just released a new EP, Crooked Boy, fans won't be hearing those songs at the shows.

Ringo tells Variety there's a very good reason he and his bandmates — Steve LukatherEdgar WinterColin HayWarren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — don't play any new songs during the tour.

“I promise you, any band out there, say ‘I’d like to do something from my new LP, EP, CD,’ and you can feel the vibe of people going to the toilet, or going to find some T-shirts,” Ringo shares. “This, with the All Starrs, is so great because (playing the hits) is why we’re there.”
He adds, “We’re the best 1-800 band in the land right now.”

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band return to the road on May 22 in Las Vegas, with dates confirmed through September 25 in New York. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

