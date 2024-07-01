Ringo Starr announces plans for annual Peace & Love birthday celebration

Ringo Starr is turning 84 soon and has announced plans for his annual Peace & Love birthday celebration.

The annual event, happening July 7, will have Ringo and wife Barbara Starkey joined in Los Angeles by Joe and Marjorie Walsh, Stephen Stills, Diane Warren, Matt Sorum, Fred Armisen, Ed Begley Jr., Asa, Roy Orbison Jr. and more.

There will also be musical tributes from Ben Harper with Don Was, Gabe Witcher and Willie Watson, Greg Leisz, Ben Dickey, All Starr Band member Gregg Bissonette and Steve Dudas.

The group will gather together at noon on Ringo’s big day for the "Peace and Love” exclamation, with gatherings expected to happen in 34 countries worldwide.

"OK Peace & Love here we go again!" Ringo shares in a new video message. "Thanks for joining me on my birthday. I am so grateful to you all for helping me promote Peace & Love."

He adds, "I want to give special thanks to all the Peace & Love Ambassadors - we are in 34 countries! thanks for doing it - and I gotta thank all the fans, peace & love - just join me in your mind, or on the bus or wherever you are on the 7th of the 7th just go Peace & Love at Noon your local time.”

Ringo has been using his birthday to spread peace and love to the world since 2008.

