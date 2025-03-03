Ringo Starr announces new Las Vegas dates with his All Starr Band

Ringo Starr is returning to Las Vegas.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his All Starr Band – Toto's Steve Lukather, Men at Work's Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette – have announced a new set of shows at the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort.

The latest residency consists of six shows, starting Sept. 17 and wrapping Sept. 24.

Various presales kick off Tuesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Ringo last hit The Venetian for a residency in May 2024.

Next up, Ringo and the band will hit the road for a spring tour that begins June 12 in Hartford, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at ringostarr.com.

